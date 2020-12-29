https://www.infowars.com/posts/park-ranger-repeatedly-tases-native-american-vet-trying-to-pray-at-petroglyph-national-monument/
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Dictator Jay Inslee Has No Plan to Help Businesses He’s Killing With Mandates
November 24, 2020
GOP Senators Pursue Declassification Of Trump-Russia Hoax Records As Window Of Opportunity Closes
November 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy