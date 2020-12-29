https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-gop-lawmakers-say-analysis-finds-presidential-election-numbers-dont-add-up_3635911.html

A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has claimed a “troubling discrepancy” between the number of votes counted and the number of voters who voted in the 2020 election, alleging that the certification of presidential election results was “absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error.”

The Republican lawmakers said in a press release on Monday that their analysis is based on a comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania.

They said that Department of State figures show “that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted.”

Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates, according to the lawmakers.

They said the difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to a discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

“These numbers just don’t add up, and the alleged certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results was absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Pennsylvania secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond to a query from The Epoch Times.

A spokesperson for Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, told The Washington Examiner in a statement that the Republican lawmakers’ “so-called analysis was based on incomplete data” and that both state and federal judges “have sifted through hundreds of pages of unsubstantiated and false allegations and found no evidence of fraud or illegal voting.”

Certified results of the election in Pennsylvania put Biden ahead of Trump by 80,555 votes.

A review of the DoS/SURE system records indicates that there were 4,216,030 ballots cast in-person on Election Day in Pennsylvania; 2,637,065 mail and absentee ballots were cast and counted for the election; and 115,899 provisional ballots were cast, of which 90,684 were counted, 5,644 were partially counted, and 19,571 were rejected. This yields 6,949,423 votes counted, including those partially counted.

The DoS/SURE system also shows 9,090,962 as the certified voter registration number, and notes that 76.5 percent of this was the general election voter turnout, which yields 6,954,586 as the number of registered voters who voted.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State figures, Biden received 3,458,229 votes, Trump received 3,377,674 votes, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 79,380, for a total of 6,915,283 votes cast in the presidential election, with the difference between Biden and Trump amounting to 80,555 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

