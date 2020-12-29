https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/pennsylvania-lawmakers-find-votes-voters/

State lawmakers in Pennsylvania have discovered a serious problem with the 2020 presidential election.

There were more votes than voters.

In a report posted online, the lawmakers explain how they did extensive analysis of election data.

What they found were “troubling discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and the total number of voters who voted in the 2020 general election.”

They now are questioning “how the results of the presidential election could possibly have been certified by Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and Governor Tom Wolf.”

The report explained, “A comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on November 3, 2020 as recorded by the Department of State shows that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted. Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates.”

That results in a “difference” of 202,377 “more votes cast than voters voting,” and with the 31,547 over- and under-votes, means “an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between the two major candidates for president of the United States.”

Despite the evidence of representations of fact being in conflict, “Boockvar certified election results, and Wolf issued a certificate of ascertainment of presidential electors, stating that Vice President Joe Biden received 80,555 more votes than President Donald Trump,” the report said.

“We were already concerned with the actions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the executive branch, and election officials in certain counties contravening and undermining the Pennsylvania Election Code by eliminating signature verification, postmarks, and due dates while allowing the proliferation of drop boxes with questionable security measures and the unauthorized curing of ballots, as well as the questionable treatment of poll watchers, all of which created wholesale opportunities for irregularities in the 2020 presidential election,” lawmakers said in a statement.

“However, we are now seeing discrepancies on the retail level which raise even more troubling questions regarding irregularities in the election returns. These findings call into question the accuracy of the SURE system, consistency in the application of the Pennsylvania Election Code from county to county, and the competency of those charged with oversight of elections in our Commonwealth.

“These numbers just don’t add up, and the alleged certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results was absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error,” they said.

Working on the analysis were Reps. Frank Ryan, Russ Diamond, Dave Zimmerman, Barb Gleim, Stephanie Borowicz, Dan Moul, Paul Schemel, Dawn Keefer, Eric Nelson, Mike Jones, Rob Kauffman, David Maloney, David Rowe, Kathy Rapp, Daryl Metcalfe, Jim Cox and Brett Miller.

Pennsylvania is one of the swing states where, during the November election, evidence appeared of election manipulation or vote fraud. President Trump’s campaign still is challenging the results in enough states that could swing the election results to his favor.

A statement at the Gateway Pundit noted, “We already knew that in Pennsylvania tens of thousands of ballots were returned before they were sent out. We know hundreds of thousands of completed ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania before the election. We also know that 2.5 million absentee ballots were counted in Pennsylvania but only 1.9 million in total were sent out.”

