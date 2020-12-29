Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue announced Tuesday that they support President Trump’s push to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — a move that puts them at odds with most of their party ahead of two crucial runoff races next week.

Perdue tweeted that he believes the president is within his right to demand more money for hard-hit people than the payments signed into law on Dec. 27. “President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support the push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people,” Perdue said.

Perdue’s challenger in the Jan. 5 runoff election, Jon Ossoff, has repeatedly criticized the incumbent Republican senator for initially opposing larger payments as well as direct deposits.

Loeffler, who faces challenger Raphael Warnock in her Jan. 5 runoff, stated her support for the proposed modification during an interview on Fox News.

“I’ve stood by the president 100% of the time,” she said on Fox & Friends. “I’m proud to do that, and I’ve said, ‘Absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now.’ And I will support that.”

Loeffler had said earlier that she would consider larger stimulus payments only if other spending cuts were made.

On Monday, a bipartisan majority passed a House bill that would give people an additional $1,400.

The vote came after Trump signed into law a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill that included $600 direct payments to millions of people.

The bill is now heading to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has resisted calls for more money.