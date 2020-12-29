http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3DHJ0Luuj7c/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) stated that his opponent, Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff, has a “huge China scandal” that “really makes Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden’s situation small in comparison.”

Perdue said, “The more we learn about Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the more questions haven’t been answered. I mean, for example, Jon Ossoff has this huge China scandal that he’s not come clean on yet. And it really makes Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden’s situation small in comparison. This is a man that I’m running against that took money from the Chinese Communist Party for two years, hid it, lied about it, got caught, then came clean, and lied about it again.”

