Politico has purchased the energy and environmental trade subscription-based news publication E&E News as it looks to expand its foothold in the energy news space.

The political journalism company made the announcement in a press release Tuesday.

“We are doubling down on our policy coverage by investing in journalism and growing our product offerings in the energy and environmental policy space, which touches all aspects of the economy and government,” Robert Allbritton, Politico’s publisher and executive chairman, said in the statement.

E&E has more than 65 reporters and editors based in Washington, D.C. The publication covers government agencies alongside a wide variety of environmental issues.

Michael Witt, E&E News’ co-founder and publisher, said he’s “excited to join forces” with the Virginia-based outlet.

“I believe the combination of E&E News’ trusted, independent and comprehensive journalism, and POLITICO’s ambitious reporting, influential audience and innovation, will provide unparalleled and unique coverage of energy and environmental issues that our subscribers and the world need right now,” Witt said.

