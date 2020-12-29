http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/07zXQ-nNLTM/

Georgia Senate Democrat hopefuls hold a slight lead over GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) one week ahead of the highly anticipated runoff elections, a Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey, fielded December 23-27, found Jon Ossoff leading Perdue in the Peach State, 50.4 percent to 47.7 percent with 1.9 percent remaining undecided. Rev. Raphael Warnock, whom Loeffler has branded a “radical liberal,” also leads, but by a smaller margin — 49.6 percent to 48.8 percent. Less than two percent remain undecided in that race as well. Notably, both of the Democrats’ leads are within the survey’s +/-2.99 percent margin of error.

Trafalgar Group’s chief pollster Robert Cahaly noted the shift occurred this week over the debate of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending bill, which President Trump on Sunday announced that he would sign following both chambers passing the legislation last week:

Both Loeffler and Perdue on Tuesday announced they support President Trump’s call to increase individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 following the House passing the CASH Act on Monday.

“I’ve stood by the president 100 percent of the time. I’m proud to do that and I’ve said, absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that,” Loeffler told Fox News on Tuesday. Perdue also told Fox that he is “delighted to support the President in this $2,000.”

The measure needs 60 votes in the Senate to pass. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who said in November that Democrats would move on to “take Georgia” and then “change the world,” said this week that “no Democrats” in the Senate will object to the proposal:

The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 28, 2020

The January 5 runoffs will determine the balance of power in the Senate, as duel Democrat victories would result in an evenly divided Senate, giving the power to the party in control of the White House, which is expected to be the Biden administration.

