https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-journalist-wuhan-pandemic/2020/12/29/id/1003497

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted China for sentencing a citizen-journalist to four years in jail after she had reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of this year’s coronavirus outbreak.

Zhang Zhan, 37, had provided firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets and painted a dire picture of the pandemic epicenter.

According to Fox News, Pompeo said: “The United States strongly condemns the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) sham prosecution and conviction of citizen journalist Zhang Zhan on December 28. We call on the PRC government to release her immediately and unconditionally.”

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown once again it will do whatever it takes to silence those who question the party’s official line, even regarding crucial public health information.”

And in a Tuesday tweet, he added: “In the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s lies, Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan’s uncensored reports from Wuhan gave the world a much-needed window into the outbreak of COVID-19. She should be celebrated for her courage — not imprisoned for it.”

Critics maintained that China intentionally arranged for Zhang’s trial to be held during the Western holiday season so as to minimize attention to it.

Her sentence came down on Monday.

“Ms. Zhang believes she is being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech,” lawyer Ren Quanniu said before the trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

