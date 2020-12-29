https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-most-admired-obama-biden-fauci-pope

In the same year that President Donald Trump was impeached, received massive criticism from the media for his handling of of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost a presidential election, Gallup’s annual poll of Americans’ most admired men, which was published Tuesday, found the outgoing commander in chief atop the list.

Not even ever-popular former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, the media’s sainted Dr. Anthony Fauci, or the pope could beat him.

And Trump won handily.

What were the results?

Every year for the last 74 years, Gallup has asked Americans to name — without prompting — which man living anywhere on the planet they most admire.

Since 1946, the president has been the top vote-getter 60 times in Gallup’s annual survey. But that has not been the case for most of President Trump’s term.

In 2017 and 2018, Trump came in second place to Obama. And last year, he tied Obama for the top spot.

This year — which has actually been a tough one for the president — Trump sits alone at the top of the list, beating Obama by three points, 18% to 15%.

The third-place finisher was Trump’s 2020 election opponent, but Biden was not even close to getting the numbers Trump received. In fact, at 6%, he got only one-third the number of votes in the survey that the president did.

Dr. Fauci, the man who has been the face of America’s response to the coronavirus — right or wrong — and a beloved figure among members of the mainstream media, came in a very distant fourth, with just 3% of Americans naming him as their most admired man.

In fifth place was Pope Francis. The man who has upset many Catholics — as well as a lot of Protestants — with his various statements that seem to run counter to traditional church teachings received 2% of the vote.

Gallup broke the results down by party:

● Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans’ votes.



● Obama is the top choice among Democrats, at 32%, but that is down from 41% last year. President-elect Joe Biden (13%) is also commonly named by Democrats.



● Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is named by 5% of Democrats but only 1% of Republicans, further contributing to Democrats’ relative dispersion of choices.



● Independents are evenly split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%), with another 3% naming Biden and 2% Fauci.

Rounding out the top 10 list of most admired men of 2020, with 1% of the vote each, were Tesla’s Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, NBA star LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

