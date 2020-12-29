https://saraacarter.com/trump-attacks-weak-and-tired-gop-leaders-for-allowing-override-of-his-defense-bill-veto/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Republican leaders for allowing Congress to vote to override his veto of a vital $740 billion defense spending bill, calling them “weak and tired”.

Monday, the House of Representatives voted to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a 322-87 margin, setting the stage for a vote in the Senate on Tuesday. If the Senate follows in the footsteps of the House, it would be the first time that Congress has ever overridden one of Trump’s vetoes during his four years in Washington.​

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” the president tweeted Tuesday morning. “Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers […] being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us.”

….being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us. A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

“A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech,” he added. “Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!”

Last week, Trump vetoed the NDAA, opposing provisions that would slow down his planned pullback of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and mandate that military bases named after Confederates be renamed. The latter legislation was introduced by a frequent target of the president’s ridicule, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whom he has repeatedly called “Pocahontas.”

On top of that, Trump also demanded that the annual spending bill should include a repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which provides social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter liability protections.

RELATED: 10 states launch antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging it made deals with Facebook to rig online ad market

RELATED: Facebook sued by 46 states, FTC for alleged antitrust violations

The Hill reports that the Senate is likely to vote on the action sometime later this week.

For Congress to override Trump’s veto, two-thirds of members in both the House and Senate need to vote in favor of overriding. The House passed the NDAA by a 335-87 margin and then the Senate approved it 84-13, with both being veto-proof margins.

However, it is uncertain how many Republican senators who had initially supported the NDAA will vote this week to overturn the outgoing president’s veto or fall in line with the commander-in-chief.

You can follow Douglas Braff on Twitter @Douglas_P_Braff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

