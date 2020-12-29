https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-admired-american-beating-obama-crushing-joe-biden-dementia-joe-81-million-votes/

The Democrat media is lying to you.

The far-left mainstream media cannot be trusted today with simple facts today.

President Trump crushed it in the presidential election this year with the greatest gain in votes for a sitting president since Ronald Reagan.

Trump did it the old fashioned way — by holding massive rallies, knocking on doors, and pushing policies that were extremely popular with the American public.

Beijing Biden hid in his basement, held infrequent parking lot events with 30 honking cars, and cheated instead.

Trump focused on American votes. Joe Biden focused on fraud.

On Tuesday Gallup gave President Trump a consolation prize.

Trump is the most admired person in the country — more popular than media darling Barack Obama.

Trump is three times as popular as Joe Biden.

But Beijing Biden had 81 million votes.

Right.

Gallup: President Trump is most admired man of 2020. Ends Barack Obama’s 12-year most-admired run. https://t.co/k1E8VufMMe pic.twitter.com/XoXx6OaO9f — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 29, 2020

