https://noqreport.com/2020/12/29/pretend-hero-mitch-mcconnell-ties-2000-stimulus-checks-to-section-230-repeal-election-fraud-commission/

Trump supporters are on the Mitch McConnell roller coaster ride. Earlier today, he blocked a quick approval of the $2000 stimulus checks to be sent out to American citizens, going against the President’s stated wishes. Then, he introduced legislation calling for the $2000 checks, but with repeal of Section 230 and a commission on voter fraud attached to it.

This made some Trump supporters pleasantly surprised as it packages together what are arguably the three most important items on the President’s legislative wish list. But don’t get too excited just yet. By packaging them together, he is essentially making a “poison pill” that will make it impossible to pass the legislation should he bring it to the Senate floor. And even if he pulls off a miracle, there’s zero chance it will pass in the House.

It’s a game of stupid political brinkmanship, something the Senate Majority Leader knows much about. Trying to get enough Senators and Representatives to approve such a bill is like trying to get them to agree on solving the healthcare crisis. It’s almost certainly not going to happen, prompting a round of finger-pointing. His allies will say he’s offering up what the people want. His detractors will call it out as a ploy to not have to pass the $2000 stimulus checks while offering cover for his cohorts who support it.

Both Georgia Senators—Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue—have expressed strong support for the standalone stimulus bill. President Trump has even named them specifically as trying to help get aid to the people. With most Democrats and enough Republicans in the Senate also supporting it, the only way McConnell could have prevented it while not giving Democrats fodder to use against Loeffler and Purdue in the January 5th runoff election was to add the poison pills to the bill.

This is the type of game that McConnell has mastered over the decades. It’s very similar to the symbolic Obamacare repeal bills he’d pass every couple of months before President Trump took office. It’s a way to say, “see, we’re trying,” without actually having to do anything. President Obama vetoed all of them. But the moment he had a Republican President who would actually sign a repeal-and-replace healthcare bill, McConnell demonstrated his pure impotence.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

It’s unfortunate that the Republican leader on Capitol Hill is forcing Trump supporters to embrace the policies of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both support the President’s calls for a quick standalone bill for increased stimulus checks. Meanwhile, McConnell does what he has always done in his career. He plays games with other people’s lives.

Do not be fooled by Mitch McConnell’s Kabuki Theater. He’s like a comic book villain pretending to be the magnanimous good guy while springing his evil plan. He’s tanking stimulus, Section 230 repeal, and voter fraud investigations in one fell swoop.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

