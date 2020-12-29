https://justthenews.com/nation/tulsi-gabbard-and-pro-life-dems-fight-end-late-term-abortions-seek-equal-access-parenthood?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With minority women undergoing abortions at rates far disproportionate to white women, Democrats for Life Executive Director Kristen Day says her party should be fighting for equal opportunity to parenthood.

Democrats for Life of America is a political advocacy nonprofit working to elect Democrats opposed to abortion, capital punishment and euthanasia.

“We see a lot of talk about protecting access to abortion and reproductive rights for women, but we don’t see anybody really talking about protecting access to parenthood and the opportunity to parenthood,” Day told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield. “What about equal access to being parents? And I think that’s something that my party should be fighting for. Let’s look for ways where we can support women so they don’t see abortion as their only choice.”

Day praised a new bill introduced by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called the Late Term Abortion Ban. The measure would ban abortions after 20 weeks, the threshold beyond which babies in the womb are capable of feeling pain. Day said it’s very encouraging to see Democrats like Gabbard support protections for the unborn.

“Nobody is more vulnerable than a baby in the womb,” Day said, “and there’s no reason on this planet why the Democratic Party shouldn’t be advocating to protect those babies and providing support for women.”

