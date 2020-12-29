https://www.oann.com/putin-regime-arrests-monk-who-called-for-political-change/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=putin-regime-arrests-monk-who-called-for-political-change

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A Moscow court detained a patriotic Russian monk for two months pending trial over his calls for political change.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the court said Abbot Sergiy Romanov was “undermining state security,” as he faces charges on three separate counts.

On Monday, Russian special forces arrested the abbot at his monastery in the Urals Region. This year, Abbot Sergiy gained prominence on Russian social media for denouncing the Kremlin’s corruption. He also called for a change of government in Russia.

“You had 20 years to show who’s in charge of Russia,” Abbot Sergiy Romanov said. “You, President Vladimir Putin, and you Patriarch Cyril, you are all the enemies of Russia, and you put your interests above life eternal. Step down, or else you will be weighed on a scale and found wanting, and your days are counted.”

Abbot Sergiy has also accused top officials at the Orthodox Church of corruption and illegal commercial activities.

His trial is slated for February.

