ATLANTA — Georgia Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock held a drive-in rally Monday featuring Atlanta-based rapper BRS Kash, who has written degrading comments about women online, including joking about rape, according to screenshots that circulated after the event.

BRS Kash was among four artists performing at a get-out-the-vote campaign event in Lithonia, Georgia, for Ossoff and Warnock, who are challenging Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in Georgia’s Senate runoff election on January 5.

Soon after the event, screenshots of tweets from BRS Kash began attracting attention on Twitter, which included crude language and jokes about rape and hiding a white girl in his trunk.

GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz saved several screenshots of the tweets. One screenshot from 2012 reads, “If she say stop an u still hit it from da back is it an accident or rape lol”:

Just in case he deletes it. pic.twitter.com/ZUdE3lZqmX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 29, 2020

Another tweet, according to the screenshots, reads, “Whoop whoop goes the cop car #Police Excuse me sir do you have anything illegal in the car. #Me yea yo wife in my trunk dat #WhiteGirl Lmao”:

Tia Mitchell, a reporter for Georgia’s largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reported on the campaign event and provided an update to her reporting after Republicans brought the rapper’s tweets to her attention. “Update: Shortly after the AJC reported on the concert, Republicans took to Twitter to criticize BRS Kash’s inclusion on the program,” Mitchell wrote. “Their main criticism was a screenshot that appeared to be from a 2012 tweet referencing rape.”

While Mitchell acknowledged BRS Kash’s comment about rape, she did not acknowledge his comment about a white girl in his trunk, despite recently vocalizing her concerns with racism.

Mitchell wrote December 10, “One thing about me, I’m going to shift the conversation to race/racism. LOL. Especially if the conversation is about political journalism”:

One thing about me, I’m going to shift the conversation to race/racism. LOL. Especially if the conversation is about political journalism. Applause to those who are cool with letting me be me. — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) December 10, 2020

BRS Kash also wrote in 2013, according to screenshots, “Fuck valentines day bitch take dis dick……..” and wrote in 2020, “Keep Talkin Dat Shit An Ima Fuck Yo Throat!”:

Hey @TIAreports. Here’s more from @BRSKash who was campaigning for @TeamOssoff & @ReverendWarnock today. Why haven’t you asked the campaigns about their choice of surrogates? This guy sounds like a rapist. #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/qhKWj0WOmN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 29, 2020

Breitbart News reached out to Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns to inquire about whether they stand by hosting the rapper at their event, but neither campaign responded.

