https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-lil-pump-banned-from-jetblue-after-refusing-to-wear-mask

Rapper Lil Pump has been banned from JetBlue Airways after reportedly refusing to wear a mask despite the airline’s COVID-19 protocols.

“The 20-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, boarded a JetBlue flight on Sunday when he got into an argument with crew members,” reported Fox News.

Garcia allegedly became “verbally abusive” after crew members asked him repeatedly to wear a mask. JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski confirmed that his return flight reservation was subsequently canceled.

“He is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” said Dombrowski. “The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has outlined a series of recommendations for Americans considering travel:

For 14 days before you travel, take everyday precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands. Avoid the following activities that can put you at higher risk for COVID-19: Going to a large social gathering like a wedding, funeral, or party.

Attending a mass gathering like a sporting event, concert, or parade.

Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters.

Being on trains, buses, in airports, or using public transportation.

Traveling on a cruise ship or river boat.

Bring a mask to wear in public places and on public transportation.

Pack hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Keep this within reach.

Bring enough of your medicine to last you for the entire trip.

Pack food and water in case restaurants and stores are closed, or if drive-through, take-out, and outdoor-dining options aren’t available.

If you are considering cleaning your travel lodgings, see CDC’s guidance on how to clean and disinfect.

Consider getting tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel. Keep a copy of your test results with you during travel; you may be asked for them.

In a post on Instagram in late-October, the “Gucci Gang” artist shared a photoshopped picture of himself shaking hands with Trump. “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020,” he wrote in the caption.

In an explicit video, Lil Pump scolded Biden for his tax plan as he gleefully said, “Trump 2020 b***h.”

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 b***h,” he said. “F**k I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch a** ni**a. F**k sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 b***h.”

The rapper’s endorsement of the president generated such a backlash on social media that his record label, Tha Lights Global, told Billboard that while the company supports his right to express himself, they will be voting for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Tha Lights Global supports everyone’s right to choose a Presidential candidate, however we want to make clear we do not support Donald Trump,” Tha Lights Global CEO Dooney Battle said. “We support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President because we believe they offer an alternative to an administration that has ignored systemic racial injustice, promoted hate speech and inhumane immigration policies, ignored the problem of climate change and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals as well as many other actions contrary to democratic ideals. We believe it is our obligation to speak out regarding this historic election and we believe in a free society where all of our artists can express their opinions.”

In the intervening days, Lil Pump posted another video of himself wearing a Trump 2020 hat, saying he’ll move to Colombia if Biden wins.

“If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the f**k out of here!” he said. “N***a, I’m going to Colombia. F**k it!”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

