UPDATED 7:14 AM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) has been pushing back on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). In a Twitter post Monday, the Republican doubled down on his calls to uphold President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion bill.

This came after the House voted to override the veto Monday. Both the President and Biggs have argued the bill includes unnecessary spending, such as millions towards early childhood development and gender equity education abroad.

Biggs was also critical of the legislation’s requirement for small businesses to register with the federal government. However, he argued that this is not even the worst part of the bill.

Today, I voted to defend President @realDonaldTrump‘s veto of the NDAA because it serves foreign interests, not American interests. President Trump has always been a staunch advocate of our troops, and sadly, this bill does not prioritize them or our nation’s future. pic.twitter.com/8M2Ukk3ATn — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 28, 2020

President Trump has also called for a repeal of Section 230 in the NDAA, adding to the number of things he has determined to be wrong with the spending bill.

Moving forward, the Senate is slated to vote on whether to override President Trump’s veto, which could be a days-long process.

