https://www.theblaze.com/news/dave-grohl-covid-relief-huge-thank-you

President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited $900 billion COVID relief bill Sunday night.

The news gained praise from millions of Americans who have lost income and business owners looking for a way to stay afloat due to government-imposed coronavirus restrictions.

One of the biggest names to offer a massive “thank you” for the bill was Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who celebrated a $10 billion provision created to help concert venues that have had to shutter as officials have banned large crowds.

What was in the bill?



The relief legislation, which was combined with an omnibus appropriations bill to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, includes $600 payments for individuals and $300 per week “enhanced” unemployment payments for up to 11 weeks. It also provides $284 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, $13 billion increased SNAP and child nutrition benefits, and tens of billions of dollars for other priorities, Axios reported.

One of those priorities was the Save Our Stages Act, which, as Rolling Stone noted, sought $10 billion for independent concerts venues. The passage of the act, which was rolled into the COVID stimulus package (with an additional $5 billion for museums and movie theaters), received plaudits from Grohl for its immediate impact on local businesses that host concerts as well as its long-term impact on the music industry.

“A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the Save Our Stages Act,” Grohl said in a statement the Foo Fighters posted Monday afternoon.

“The preservation of America’s smaller, independent venues is not only crucial to the millions of concert goers whose lives are bettered by experiencing their favorite artists in the flesh, but to the future of music itself, as it gives the next generation of young musicians a place to cut their teeth, hone their craft and grow into the voices of tomorrow,” he continued.

“The absence of live music this year has left us all longing for that communal feeling of connection, one that is best felt when joined in a song,” Grohl added. “The Save Our Stages Act brings us one step closer to sharing that feeling again, one that I hope we can all experience again very soon. Every day we’re one step closer. See you there.”

Funds from the Save Our Stages Act can be spent on rent, utilities, mortgages, PPE and other costs, Rolling Stone said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

