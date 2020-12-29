https://sports.yahoo.com/russell-okung-will-have-half-his-13-million-salary-paid-in-bitcoin-154406450.html

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung believes in bitcoin. Last May, Okung tweeted he wanted to be paid in bitcoins. On Tuesday, he finally got his wish.

Half of Okung’s $13 million salary will be paid in bitcoins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

An NFL first: #Panthers OT Russell Okung will receive half of his $13M in salary in Bitcoin. As part of a partnership with @in_strike and thanks to creative payroll solutions from the #Panthers, @russellokung will fulfill the goal he set when he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin!” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2020

Okung confirmed the news, saying he had been “paid in Bitcoin.” The gesture apparently means a lot to Okung, as he pinned his original tweet about wanting to be paid that way. He also has the word bitcoin in his Twitter bio.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a completely virtual currency, known as a cryptocurrency. It can be used to purchase goods and services, though it’s not accepted by every retailer. Some countries have banned Bitcoin, according to BBC.

That’s the simplest explanation of the currency. A more in-depth explanation includes terms like “blockchain” — which records transactions — and “mining” — which is a way to acquire bitcoins.

Whether Okung sets a trend remains to be seen. Some athletes, like Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, believe Bitcoin is the future. Many others are perfectly fine just taking traditional money.

