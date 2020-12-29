https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/salon-owner-files-lawsuit-oregon-governor-threatening-take-kids-defying-lockdown/

An Oregon salon owner has filed a $100,000 lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown for threatening to have Child Protective Services take her children away.

The lawsuit also outlines damages she sustained due to extended closures and excessive fines issued against her.

Glamour Salon owner Lindsey Graham says that the governor began “terrorizing” her after she defied lockdown orders and reopened her salon in May. She was fined $14,000 for the defiance.

“As soon as I tried to open my doors against the governor’s mandate back in May, she came at me with the full weight of the state,” Graham told Fox News during an interview with The Ingraham Angle on Monday.

TRENDING: Tom Fitton Brilliantly Defends Rep. Gohmert in His Lawsuit Against VP Mike Pence to Resolve Election Results (VIDEO)

“She terrorized myself, she terrorized my stylists, and she terrorized my family. She took every government agency she could, and she put her full weight into intimidating me into closing, including sending Child Protective Services to my home and threatening the removal of my children.”

According to Graham, three days after she opened her salon, Child Protective Services showed up at her home and “interviewed my children without my presence.”

She added that they “opened a full-blown case against me which was completely bogus and unwarranted, and it didn’t come until I shot back at them with a threat of the lawsuit,” that they backed down.

Graham filed the suit on December 18.

Watch the interview here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

