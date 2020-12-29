http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VTqNxynE0P0/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he agrees with President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 direct payments, that while Section 230 should be looked at, it shouldn’t be done now, and that Section 230 isn’t a priority for people now and “Nobody even knows” what Section 230 is.

Sanders said, “Well, as somebody who disagrees with Trump on everything, I’ve got to say he’s right on the need for this $2,000 check, and I hope the Republican leadership listens to him. And the other issues that are out there, do you think, Jim, that all over America, people are saying, my God, we have to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, my God, that is a major national priority? Nobody even knows what that is. And the other thing about voter fraud, Trump keeps talking about how he won the election. Nobody in their right mind believes that. He lost the election. We can separate those issues. Do we want to take a look at Section 230? It’s an important issue. Yeah, we should, there’s a way to do that. Not now. … But right now, the issue on everybody’s mind is, how do I survive, how do I feed my kids, how do I not get evicted? So, what we have got to do is just demand that McConnell bring forth a clean House bill.”

