Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced Wednesday that he will object on Jan. 6 when Congress meets to certify the results of the Electoral College vote.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” said Hawley in a statement. “But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Any member of the lower chamber joined by at least one senator can contest the certification of the Electoral College vote. For several weeks, GOP members of the House have been announcing their intentions to contest the certification, but it was unclear until today that any senator would co-sponsor their actions, although incoming Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has said he would consider signing onto a challenge.

Once the challenge is seconded by a senator, a floor debate is prompted, followed by a vote in each chamber.

