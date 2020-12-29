http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6mo76b0dI4M/

Shootings in Democrat-controlled Portland, Oregon, are up over 116 percent as compared to shootings in the city during 2019.

Fox News reports “at least 850 shootings…as of Christmas Eve” 2020, compared to 393 shootings for all of 2019.

Moreover, December 2020 alone has witnessed 59 shootings, a significant increase over the 33 shootings in December 2019.

On December 26, 2020, KGW8 noted Portland saw “more than 50 homicides” January 1, 2020, to December 24, 2020, marking the highest number of homicides in the city in almost 30 years.

Portland has been a hotbed for anti-police/defund the police demonstrations in 2020.

20 New Portland Mugshots https://t.co/wXI5zUtEQ2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 1, 2020

Oregon Public Broadcasting observed that flashpoint for contention was Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT), which was disbanded in early July amid claims that it “disproportionately targeted people of color.”

The push to disband the GVRT was spearheaded by commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who unsuccessfully pushed for $18 million in police budget cuts later in the year.

Nevertheless, on November 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported Hardesty called the police because she was allegedly upset a Lyft driver would not roll the windows up during her ride.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

