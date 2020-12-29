https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/shop-owner-worked-biden-computer-sues-twitter/

The man who owned and operated a computer-repair shop at which Hunter Biden apparently abandoned a laptop now is suing Twitter for portraying him as a hacker.

“Plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not [constitute] hacked materials because plaintiff lawfully gained access to the computer, first with permission of its owner, Biden, and then, after Biden failed to retrieve the hard drive despite plaintiff’s requests, in accordance with the Mac Shop’s abandoned property policy,” Mac Isaac charges in his 42-page legal action filed in federal court.

But because of Twitter, he “is now widely considered a hacker,” it charges.

That’s because Twitter suppressed reports on the abandoned laptop and its contents by citing its own hacked materials policy, portraying the information, incorrectly, as having been hacked, and implicating Isaac with the statements.

“Defendants actions and statements had the specific intent to communicate to the world that plaintiff is a hacker,” the filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said.

John Paul Mac Isaac’s action names Twitter, a Delaware company, as defendant.

The computer was turned over to the FBI, but the New York Post got access to a copy of the drive, and published several reports shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden’s campaign dismissed the details as “Russian misinformation” even though experts said there was no evidence of Russian involvement. The details obtained suggested that one of Hunter Biden’s business associates insisted on involvement of “Joe” in at least one of the questionable financial deals.

But suppressing the information became critical for those supporting the Democrat candidate because a post-election survey found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Fox News reported a Hunter Biden business associate, James Gilliar sent a text in 2017 stating, “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

Joe Biden repeatedly has claimed he does not know about his son’s business schemes.

After the election, Hunter Biden confirmed he was under federal investigation for tax issues.

Joe Biden, at that time, called his son “the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity.”

See the interview:

Hunter Biden struck lucrative deals in Ukraine, China and other nations that, according to considerable evidence, were based on access to his vice president father. He was kicked out of the Navy in 2014 for using cocaine then had an affair with his late brother’s wife and was proven to have fathered a child with a former stripper in 2019 after she sued him for paternity.

The Washington Examiner reported the New York Post tried to post social media statements about its reporting on Hunter Biden and the information from his laptop, and it was then that Twitter created the “hacked materials” claim to deprive the Post of permission to post its information.

Mac Isaac, who later said he was forced to shut down his shop, now is demanding $500 million in punitive damages as well as unspecified compensatory damages and lawyers’ fees. He also wants Twitter to “make a public retraction of all false statements.”

The Examiner reported a Twitter official declined to comment.

