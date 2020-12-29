https://amp.thepostmillennial.com/nanaimo-anti-lockdown-protesters-given-2300-in-fines/

An anti-lockdown protestor in Nanaimo, British Columbia received a large fine from local RCMP for attending a roadside rally on Sunday.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin reported that the freedom rally attracted around 30 people, and took place at the intersection of Aulds Road and the Old Island Highway from 12 pm. to 2 pm.

People from all walks of life gathered to stand “for the freedom of choice, speech, assembly, opinion and more.”

The RCMP attended the protest, and fined one of the protestors $2,300 for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.