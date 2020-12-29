https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/raffensperger-signatures-audit-ballots/2020/12/29/id/1003560

A signature audit of absentee ballots in Cobb County found no evidence of voter fraud, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger announced Tuesday.

In fact, Raffensperger said election investigators didn’t find a single fraudulent absentee ballot during an audit of more than 15,000 voter signatures, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

President Donald Trump and his campaign alleged there was fraud concerning absentee ballots in the state. The president lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes.

“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” Raffensperger said in a press release.

“We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally. This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes.”

The secretary of state ordered a Cobb County audit on Dec. 14 after a complaint that signatures weren’t adequately checked there. Raffensperger said he plans a statewide audit of each county’s signature match policies and procedures.

There were 10 absentee ballots that had been accepted but voter signatures didn’t match or signatures were missing, according to the report. But agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the secretary of state’s office contacted those voters and confirmed they had submitted those ballots.

Raffensperger, a Republican, said the audit results confirmed the election outcome again after two recounts of all 5 million ballots cast in Georgia’s presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

