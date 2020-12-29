https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/531987-singer-petula-clark-responds-to-song-being-used-by-nashville

British singer Petula Clark offered words of comfort for residents of Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday in response to reports that her hit song “Downtown” was broadcast over a loudspeaker by the man who died after setting off the Christmas Day explosion that left several people injured.

In a Facebook post, Clark questioned why 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner chose her upbeat 1964 song for his loudspeaker broadcast that warned nearby residents to vacate the area around an AT&T facility that was heavily damaged in the blast.

“I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people. Why this violent act — leaving behind it such devastation?” Clark wrote.

“A few hours later – I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs – why this one? Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown’. But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words – depending on your state of mind. It’s possible,” she continued.

“I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville – give you all a hug – and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year – and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!)” the post concluded.

Several members of law enforcement were injured while conducting evacuations of the area surrounding the blast. Authorities identified Warner as the sole casualty and owner of the RV that exploded, but have yet to identify a motive for the attack.

Dozens of buildings were damaged in the blast, including the AT&T facility, which led to cell service disruptions throughout the state for several days.

