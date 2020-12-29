https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/sources-tell-cnn-that-president-trump-is-grumpy-about-melanias-renovations-to-mar-a-lago/
If you thought CNN’s Jake Tapper was being petty about President Trump retweeting “mean tweets” about him while people were dying of COVID-19, enjoy his introduction to this hard-hitting story about Trump being grumpy, presumably because he’s not happy about Melania’s renovations to Mar-a-Lago.
We thought for a moment that maybe this was video captured by someone like Tom Elliott, but no, CNN chose this particular piece of journalism to share online.
President Trump angered by Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations, sources say @KateBennett_DC reports pic.twitter.com/ulNCiUHspL
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 29, 2020
You guys are doing great.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 30, 2020
Thank God for CNN. The last great bastion of journalism.
— DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) December 30, 2020
Why are you tweeting this during a pandemic when so many have died on your watch?
— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 30, 2020
Thank god firefighter @jaketapper is focusing on real news and not Warnock’s abusive summer camp and willingness to run his wife over…
— Gregizona (@murgatr0id) December 29, 2020
Fake news
— DSNicol 🇺🇸. #FIGHTFORTRUMP (@Dsnicol2) December 30, 2020
Hard hitting journalism
— placeboDemocracy (@placeboDemocra1) December 29, 2020
Riveting “news”, @jaketapper.
— DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) December 29, 2020
Super interesting stuff. Thanks.
— Mark Bult (@markjbult) December 29, 2020
Thanks for the hard-hitting stuff, Jake
— 🌲☃️Dave Gray☃️🌲 (@docgray81) December 29, 2020
amazing journalism
— Michael Beltran (@blubbermilk) December 29, 2020
Bravery in delivering “news”
— Nope_dont_care_atall (@OlgaGikharev) December 30, 2020
Omg who cares…… this is embarrassing
— Susan Grosskopf (@susangrosskopf) December 29, 2020
Thanks for this important information.
— George (@OperaGeorge) December 29, 2020
Must not be much happening in the world!
— Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) December 30, 2020
That laptop stuff was two months ago.
We’re in the deadliest days of the COVID pandemic and @jaketapper is talking about the drapes at a beach house.
— Magills (@magills_) December 29, 2020
Jake… @jaketapper
— Samuel J. Howard (@Jahaza) December 29, 2020
Top-notch journalism right here
— LJ (@LJ813) December 29, 2020
Sorry. NOT news.
— Dr. Pamela Kincheloe, PhD (@dr_kincheloe) December 29, 2020
I can’t think of anything I care less about, Tapper.
Thanks anyway.
— Korey Devine 🇺🇸 (@KoreyDevine) December 29, 2020
Wow, thanks for this hard hitting important story.
— Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 29, 2020
Really? Why is that relevant?
— LM😷 (@MyliusLucia) December 29, 2020
What, in God’s name is this? 😂I feel like I’m watching E! News.
— Liz (@LizNBntown) December 29, 2020
Nice “journalisming”.
— Matthew Wolde (@mattywolde) December 29, 2020
Not news Jake.
— g (@c0ncerned_human) December 30, 2020
Omg who the fuck cares?
— Angela Terracina (@foodgoddess15) December 29, 2020
Because that’s what’s important right now…
— John Brandenburg (@johnbburg) December 29, 2020
Honestly, with all that’s going on, this is news? Really?
— Laura Kerr (@LockKerrUp) December 29, 2020
Now ya got him. He’s finished
— Brandon (@BS_355) December 29, 2020
Quite a breaking story right here.
— Orson Lange 🧢 (@LangeOrson) December 29, 2020
Such an important story
— Ian (@Fuckgsw2) December 30, 2020
Seriously. Just stop with this.
— Scott Midler (@scottmidler) December 29, 2020
I didn’t watch this. Was there a segment by chance on China jailing a COVID whistleblower and journalist Zhang Zhan over her reporting or was that somehow overlooked because of the new drapes at Mar a Lago? @Jaketapper
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020
It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.
