https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/sources-tell-cnn-that-president-trump-is-grumpy-about-melanias-renovations-to-mar-a-lago/

If you thought CNN’s Jake Tapper was being petty about President Trump retweeting “mean tweets” about him while people were dying of COVID-19, enjoy his introduction to this hard-hitting story about Trump being grumpy, presumably because he’s not happy about Melania’s renovations to Mar-a-Lago.

We thought for a moment that maybe this was video captured by someone like Tom Elliott, but no, CNN chose this particular piece of journalism to share online.

That laptop stuff was two months ago.

It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...