https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/sources-tell-cnn-that-president-trump-is-grumpy-about-melanias-renovations-to-mar-a-lago/

If you thought CNN’s Jake Tapper was being petty about President Trump retweeting “mean tweets” about him while people were dying of COVID-19, enjoy his introduction to this hard-hitting story about Trump being grumpy, presumably because he’s not happy about Melania’s renovations to Mar-a-Lago.

We thought for a moment that maybe this was video captured by someone like Tom Elliott, but no, CNN chose this particular piece of journalism to share online.

President Trump angered by Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations, sources say @KateBennett_DC reports pic.twitter.com/ulNCiUHspL — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 29, 2020

You guys are doing great. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 30, 2020

Thank God for CNN. The last great bastion of journalism. — DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) December 30, 2020

Why are you tweeting this during a pandemic when so many have died on your watch? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 30, 2020

Thank god firefighter @jaketapper is focusing on real news and not Warnock’s abusive summer camp and willingness to run his wife over… — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) December 29, 2020

Fake news — DSNicol 🇺🇸. #FIGHTFORTRUMP (@Dsnicol2) December 30, 2020

Hard hitting journalism — placeboDemocracy (@placeboDemocra1) December 29, 2020

Super interesting stuff. Thanks. — Mark Bult (@markjbult) December 29, 2020

Thanks for the hard-hitting stuff, Jake — 🌲☃️Dave Gray☃️🌲 (@docgray81) December 29, 2020

amazing journalism — Michael Beltran (@blubbermilk) December 29, 2020

Bravery in delivering “news” — Nope_dont_care_atall (@OlgaGikharev) December 30, 2020

Omg who cares…… this is embarrassing — Susan Grosskopf (@susangrosskopf) December 29, 2020

Thanks for this important information. — George (@OperaGeorge) December 29, 2020

Must not be much happening in the world! — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) December 30, 2020

That laptop stuff was two months ago.

We’re in the deadliest days of the COVID pandemic and @jaketapper is talking about the drapes at a beach house. — Magills (@magills_) December 29, 2020

Top-notch journalism right here — LJ (@LJ813) December 29, 2020

Sorry. NOT news. — Dr. Pamela Kincheloe, PhD (@dr_kincheloe) December 29, 2020

I can’t think of anything I care less about, Tapper.

Thanks anyway. — Korey Devine 🇺🇸 (@KoreyDevine) December 29, 2020

Wow, thanks for this hard hitting important story. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 29, 2020

Really? Why is that relevant? — LM😷 (@MyliusLucia) December 29, 2020

What, in God’s name is this? 😂I feel like I’m watching E! News. — Liz (@LizNBntown) December 29, 2020

Nice “journalisming”. — Matthew Wolde (@mattywolde) December 29, 2020

Not news Jake. — g (@c0ncerned_human) December 30, 2020

Omg who the fuck cares? — Angela Terracina (@foodgoddess15) December 29, 2020

Because that’s what’s important right now… — John Brandenburg (@johnbburg) December 29, 2020

Honestly, with all that’s going on, this is news? Really? — Laura Kerr (@LockKerrUp) December 29, 2020

Now ya got him. He’s finished — Brandon (@BS_355) December 29, 2020

Quite a breaking story right here. — Orson Lange 🧢 (@LangeOrson) December 29, 2020

Such an important story — Ian (@Fuckgsw2) December 30, 2020

Seriously. Just stop with this. — Scott Midler (@scottmidler) December 29, 2020

I didn’t watch this. Was there a segment by chance on China jailing a COVID whistleblower and journalist Zhang Zhan over her reporting or was that somehow overlooked because of the new drapes at Mar a Lago? @Jaketapper — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

Jake Tapper reports that President Trump is retweeting mean tweets about him during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/sk0nfCIOiI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 29, 2020

