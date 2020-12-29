https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-woman-beats-deputy-with-her-own-baton-after-she-is-told-to-put-on-a-mask_3636622.html

A woman attacked a sheriff’s deputy with her own baton after the suspect was told to put on a mask in St. Louis, Missouri.

A video captured the moment a woman walked into a Shell gas station without a mask. A 59-year-old deputy, who was working as a security guard at the time, told the woman that she couldn’t come into the store without one on, according to the St. Louis Police Department on Monday.

It’s not clear if the deputy was in her official capacity as a deputy when she was working as a security guard.

Officials in St. Louis added that the woman grabbed the deputy’s baton and beat her with it. The suspect then fled in a red car.

The deputy was hit in the head during the incident and suffered a concussion, officials said in a Facebook post. Police added that the suspect also “pushed the victim as the suspect exited the store and then began striking the victim with a closed fist.”

The female suspect is described as African-American, about 200 pounds, and is over 6 feet tall. She was seen wearing a black mid-length coat, black pants, and had long straight black hair that might possibly be a wig, officials said in the Facebook post.

“EMS responded however the victim declined medical attention. The investigation is ongoing,” authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Police Department’s CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

According to an update from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in mid-November, face masks have to be worn by everyone 6 years old and older when they exit their house.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

