OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

California extended its stay-at-home orders across several parts of the state.

On Tuesday, the Golden State’s Health Secretary Mark Ghaly announced the extension of orders in both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

The stay-at-home orders for San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are being extended. We must continue to do our part to protect each other by engaging in fewer activities with fewer people, keeping masks on anytime you leave the house, and staying home. pic.twitter.com/6mFVYdHeAa — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) December 29, 2020

Ghaly said the extension is because both region’s ICU capacities have fallen to zero percent. Under the current rules, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) earlier this month, anything below 15 percent warrants a mandatory three-week shutdown.

Transmission rates are at an all time high across the country. Simply put — everywhere you go, you’re more likely to get #COVID19 than you were a couple months ago. Wear a mask. Practice physical distancing. We can get through this. https://t.co/bIVm8hQ01m — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 27, 2020

“We are essentially projecting that the ICU capacity is not improving in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley,” Ghaly said. “And that demand will continue to exceed capacity.”

Ghaly added that if the numbers get any better, the restrictions could be lifted early. However, he noted the progress will be assessed on a daily basis.

