LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

California extended its stay-at-home orders across several parts of the state.

On Tuesday, the Golden State’s Health Secretary Mark Ghaly announced the extension of orders in both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

Ghaly said the extension is because both region’s ICU capacities have fallen to zero percent. Under the current rules, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) earlier this month, anything below 15 percent warrants a mandatory three-week shutdown.

“We are essentially projecting that the ICU capacity is not improving in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley,” Ghaly said. “And that demand will continue to exceed capacity.”

Ghaly added that if the numbers get any better, the restrictions could be lifted early. However, he noted the progress will be assessed on a daily basis.

