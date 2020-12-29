https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/stocks-close-lower-hitting-record-highs-dow-sp-500-snap-3-day-winning-streak/

(CNBC) — Stocks slipped on Tuesday after reaching fresh all-time highs as traders weighed the possibility of even more fiscal stimulus being approved by Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 68.30 points lower, or 0.2%, at 30,335.67. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to 3,727.04, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.4% to 12,850.22. Tuesday’s decline snapped a three-day winning streak for both the Dow and S&P 500.

All three of the major averages hit record highs at the open. At its session high, the Dow was up more than 100 points.

