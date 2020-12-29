https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/strategist-ousted-ca-governor-gray-davis-advising-gavin-newsom-set-war-room-smear-anyone-associated-recall-efforts/

Gavin Newsom

The longtime strategist for ousted California Governor Gray Davis is now advising Gavin Newsom as recall efforts gain steam.

Recall organizers have until March 17th to collect 1,495,709 signatures and they already have more than 870,000.

Californians are fed up with Newsom’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders that have destroyed thousands of small businesses.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

After getting caught having dinner at The French Laundry, Newsom came out with new regional stay-at-home orders and imposed a 10PM to 5AM curfew.

Former California Governor Gray Davis (D) was recalled in 2003 over the state’s energy crisis, rolling blackouts and skyrocketing car registration fees.

The effort to recall Newsom is gaining so much traction that he is now working with Gray Davis’ strategist to smear anyone involved in efforts to oust him from office.

Republican California legislator Kevin Kiley said his team will be “ready” to deal with Newsom’s goons.

“The longtime strategist for Gray Davis says there’s a 50/50 chance the Recall qualifies and is advising Newsom to set up a “war council” to smear anyone associated with it. We’ll be ready,” Kevin Kiley said.

The longtime strategist for Gray Davis says there’s a 50/50 chance the Recall qualifies and is advising Newsom to set up a “war council” to smear anyone associated with it. We’ll be ready. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 28, 2020

Kevin Kiley recently won a lawsuit against Gavin Newsom.

The Judge has ruled in our case against Gavin Newsom. We won. The Judge found good cause to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Governor from issuing further unconstitutional orders. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 2, 2020

It is time for California to give Newsom the boot.

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

