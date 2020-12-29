https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kingssweetrolls-hawaii-suit-classaction/2020/12/29/id/1003548

King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls might be sweet, but they’re not authentic Hawaiian, according to a class-action lawsuit.

Filed Friday in federal court, the lawsuit accuses the company of misleading consumers who believed the sweet rolls were made in Hawaii, per the New York Post.

The plaintiff, a New York resident named Robert Galinsky, said a black label on the back of the packaging states the bread product is made in Torrance, Calif. The front packaging, however, prominently displays, “Hilo, Hawaii” — leading people to think the rolls are from the Aloha State.

“King’s Hawaiian has been known as the most authentic purveyor of its eponymous Hawaiian rolls,” said attorney Spencer Sheehan, who filed the lawsuit in Manhattan on behalf of Galinsky and others.

“Unfortunately, they’re labeling gives consumers the impression that it’s made in Hawaii. It’s not.”

The suit claims the plaintiff and others would not have bought the sweet rolls, or would have paid less, if they knew the product was not made in Hawaii.

In the lawsuit, Galinsky admits King’s Hawaiian “is the leading seller of Hawaiian Rolls and essentially invented this category of food.” He also cites lawsuits that King’s Hawaiian Holding Company has filed against competitors to prevent the marketing of “Hawaiian Rolls.”

The suit seeks to have King’s Hawaiian change its label, as well as unspecified damages.

The Post said King’s Hawaiian did not respond to a request for comment.

Kona Brewing and Hawaiian Host are companies that also have been sued for similar reasons.

King’s Hawaiian’s website said the company started in the 1950s, when Robert Taira opened Robert’s Bakery in Hilo. The company later was renamed King’s Bakery after expanding to Honolulu.

A 24,000 square foot bakery was built in 1977 in Torrance, Calif., where it was named King’s Hawaiian Bakery.

