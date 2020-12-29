http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/QBGO0PreNTQ/the-hilarity-of-hilaria.php
My wife Sally was born in Peru and came to the United States to attend the University of Minnesota at the age of 19. She writes English perfectly, but she speaks with a noticeable Spanish accent — an accent almost exactly like Hilaria Baldwin’s. The difference between Sally and Hilaria, however, is that Sally came by her accent honestly. The New York Post’s Maureen Callahan tells some of the rest of the Hilaria story in “It’s not just her name, Hilaria Baldwin’s entire life is a fake” with the benefit of a classic cover.