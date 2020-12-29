https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/29/the-morning-briefing-barstool-sports-brings-small-biz-relief-to-2020-misery-n1289737

Barstool Sports Fund Is a Private Sector Win

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My dream catchers are all empty.

While wandering through the news landscape on Monday and thinking about the week ahead I quickly realized that I wanted to dig up as much positive subject matter as I could find to write about as I finish up the end of the year. Perhaps the surest sign that the year has broken me is that I am constantly driven by the need to be the upbeat one in the room here at the end.

One of the more insidious bits of dystopian political theater we have been subjected to during this annus horribilis has been the bitter cycle of arbitrary lockdowns by petty government officials. These are occasionally followed up with some meager government financial relief. We are then forced to eat a crap sandwich watching the politicians pat themselves on their backs for playing savior to a crisis they created.

Of course, each of the negotiations for the relief bills was held hostage by politics that had nothing to do with actually helping small businesses. It’s pretty much been a graduate-level class on the inefficiency of bureaucracy. Bloated bureaucratic sludge is the one constant in American government, and it’s been wrecking the lives of hard-working citizens more than ever this year

The story we’re leading with here today is one I wanted to get to last week but I got caught up in all of the Christmas busy-ness and it got pushed over into this week.

Matt has a story over at Townhall about the work that Barstool Sports is doing to get some respite cash to small businesses that are in desperate need:

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, a media company that liberals hate for all the obvious and idiotic reasons, decided to do more than Congress has done in months to help Americans save their dream. His rants on social media about how politicians are trying to kill our right to earn a living are must-watch material. I think even the most ardent Trump hater would agree that if Americans were given a choice of getting COVID or seeing their businesses destroyed because of a virus that has a 90+ percent recovery rate, I think you know that most, if not everyone, would pick the former. Anyways, Barstool has established a relief fund that’s probably going to raise close to $10 million helping businesses have a few more weeks of oxygen, which is more than Congress is doing right now (via Fox Business):

Things move rather quickly when the politicians are removed from the equation.

Here was the update on the fund that Barstool president Dave Portnoy posted on Christmas Day:

We just passed 6 million. Thank you to everyone who has donated #BarstoolFund https://t.co/lk6jxtzw21 pic.twitter.com/nAQj91WeOu — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 26, 2020

That’s an impressive haul. A haul that is going to get to the people that need it a lot faster than if it were being dispensed from Washington.

Here are a couple of examples and you can see the relief on the faces and hear it in the voices of the people getting the call from Portnoy telling them they were going to get help.

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen in Chicago:

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen in Chicago, IL will be the next business to receive help from the @BarstoolFund Click To Donate – https://t.co/LTZsLCs8yJ pic.twitter.com/Mfwvvqzvhf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 28, 2020

And Lyons Den Power Yoga in New York:

The next business we’re helping is Lyons Den Power Yoga in New York, NY. Here is Bethany getting the call for the @BarstoolFund Click To Donate – https://t.co/LTZsLCs8yJ pic.twitter.com/p3DbSEUfEl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 28, 2020

That’s a feel-good story created by one businessman who saw a need and wanted to help other business people in need. I’ve maintained throughout the year that I truly believe that the lockdowns are deliberately trying to ruin small businesses because small business owners aren’t a reliable voting bloc for Democrats. One of the few good things to emerge from all of the pandemic horse you-know-what is that we’ve been rediscovering (and finding new) ways of helping businesses and private citizens.

Would that we could find a way to circumvent the elected officials all the time.

Correcting the Vaccine Revisionist History

Keep in mind that New York, Washington, Oregon, and California all said they would not administer vaccines until they had personally, apart from the FDA, verified the safety of the vaccines b/c they didn’t trust the Trump admin They certainly did not have any plan to distribute https://t.co/pwQrII0tPX — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 29, 2020

