North Carolina State Board of Education member wants to criminalize white teachers and students.

By: Sloan Rachmuth

Not since the era of Eugene “Bull”Connor has there existed such a blatant campaign to stigmatize public school children and their parents because of the color of their skin.

During the COVID shutdown in the Tarheel State, school officials are creating an echo chamber to convince the public that white parents, along with their children, is the real pandemic facing the school system.

The effort is led from the top by James E. Ford, one of the 13 members sitting on the North Carolina State Board of Education. Ford helps to make policy and set the curriculum to teach the 1.4 million students now enrolled in the state’s public school system.

James E. Ford, North Carolina State School Board Member

Most of Ford’s public discourse revolves around his intention to eradicate ‘white supremacy’ within the North Carolina school system:

Ford claims that like Bull Connor, whites use the “justice system” in schools as a tool to separate black and brown students from educational resources:

The same North Carolina school system Ford claims is ‘shaped by white supremacy’ awarded Ford the Teacher of the Year award in 2015 after he beat out several white teachers with more tenure for the prize. So, what gives?

To learn more about Ford’s worldview, we turn to his media page:

“I am a Black male education professional, the grandson of sharecroppers, and a descendant of enslaved Africans in America. This informs everything I do.”

Ford judges himself by the color of his skin rather than the content of his own character. And he applies this standard to others:

For Ford, no matter how hard good-intentioned white people will work create a more equitable school system for all, they will remain ruinously malevolent, irredeemable even, and they will ultimately destroy society.

But deep down, Ford knows that his claims of systemic white supremacy can never really be proven, or disproven, because his judgement is based on his own personal views about skin color —i.e. it is based on his beliefs rather than confirmable facts.

Though he has been promoted and exalted within the school system, and has been chosen by a white Governor to serve on the school board; Ford still has little faith in the goodness of white people:

During a virtual meeting hosted by the NCAE and the Public School Forum of North Carolina in October, Ford claimed that racism in schools is systemic and that there is “no good solution to it.”

Ford then used his platform as a North Carolina State School Board member to propose a policy to “criminalize racism,” whether intended or not, during his address to educators, and this should alarm everyone.

Public School Forum of North Carolina & Color of Education

According to Ford, anyone talking can be guilty of racism, which could be criminalized if he has his way:

Nice white people are racists too and, thus, will too face criminalization:

Picture, for a moment, the national sh#*storm that would rightly occur if a white state-level school board member advocated “criminalizing” students with the wrong skin color.

But if you even think about lodging a complaint against Ford for his unreasonable discourse about race, then you’d better read this first:

Ford knows that racial, as well as other differences have existed between people since time immemorial and will continue to exist forever. He also know that differences can be used to play race against race, class against class, etc. But race hustling brings big paychecks (see All Sharpton). According to Ford’s publicity page, he’s a paid speaker on race issues and has a non-profit that addresses, you guessed it, ‘white supremacy’ in education.

We’re now seeing an uptick in teachers joining in with the shaming of white parents so they too may join an elevated social status among the far-left. Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher Justin Parmenter, carnival-barker for the NCAE and James E. Ford fan-boy, has recently declared war on white parents and their children.

Last week I wrote about the problem of allowing a prominent race-hustler like Parmenter to operate within our public schools.

Ford, Parmenter, and other school officials like them, are trying to generate enough moral outrage at white parents (and children) so as to depersonalize them and to place them in a disreputable category which provides the basis of personal discrimination against them.

They cynically want to embed the mistreatment of all children into our school system, not as means to help needy children, rather to flex their own perceived political power.

We have seen this process shamefully play out before in the Jim Crow South and no one of any race or nationality wants to the process to repeat.