Tom Cruise has returned to the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” after taking an early break following his coronavirus safety meltdown. The actor shut down production on the film to visit his son in Miami, but Variety has confirmed that Cruise is back in the U.K., where filming of “Mission: Impossible” is taking place.

Cruise made headlines earlier this month after he yelled at crew members and threatened to have them fired for failing to stick to safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Shortly after the incident, Cruise reportedly had a second meltdown, prompting several staff members to quit.

Sources speaking with People revealed that the actor has been under immense pressure, which preceded his meltdown.

“The ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies,” an insider told the outlet. “Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course he takes it personally when the protocol is broken.”

A second source explained that Cruise “is a perfectionist” and wanted others to share his work ethic.

“Tom’s whole life is his work. When he sees something less than professional, he wants to make it right,” the insider said. “He feels the pressure of how scary things look now,” the industry source added. “He does not want any further disruption. There is a lot at stake.”

Production on the film had to be stopped twice this year — once at the start of the pandemic and then again in October after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. A third source speaking with The Sun said it had been a tough year and the cast was feeling the strain.

“It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier,” the insider said, adding that “a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

