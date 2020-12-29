https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/532030-trump-campaign-asks-supreme-court-to-review-50000-wisconsin-ballots

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE’s reelection campaign on Tuesday challenged the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, filing a petition to the Supreme Court asking it to review about 50,000 absentee ballots in the state.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMichigan mayor draws criticism with Facebook posts suggesting rebellion: report Trump names Roisman acting SEC chairman Biden Interior nominee discusses environmental injustice with tribal leaders MORE won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes over Trump, and the Electoral College earlier this month affirmed the former vice president’s victory by more than 70 electoral votes.

But Trump has refused to concede and has continued to make various legal challenges to the results in Wisconsin and a handful of other states, to losing results so far.

In this case, Trump’s campaign is contesting a decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month that ruled against the president.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn ruled against Trump in the 4-3 decision, siding with three liberal justices on the state court that the challenge was filed too late and was unreasonable.

The challenge comes roughly one week before Congress meets to review the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

The Supreme Court has rejected two challenges to the election from the Trump campaign so far.

Separately, Trump is pressuring Republicans to go along with an effort from Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksFive GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight GOP seeks to avoid messy Trump fight over Electoral College Noem rules out Thune challenge after Trump criticizes senator MORE (R-Ala.) to object to the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

Senate GOP leaders have reacted cooly to that effort and have pressed their members not to back Brooks. One GOP senator would have to join Brooks to trigger a debate and a vote. Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has suggested he would join.

Even then, the effort would not have the votes to succeed given opposition from Democrats in both chambers and some Republicans.

