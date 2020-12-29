https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-campaign-takes-wisconsin-constitutional-fight-us-supreme-court/

The Trump campaign on Tuesday took its Wisconsin Constitutional fight to the US Supreme Court.

Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn broke the news today on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

DEVELOPING NEWS: @BorisEP, on War Room with Steven Bannon, confirms Trump Campaign is/has filed a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) out of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/q471ptqc23 — 🇺🇲Brandon Beckham, Esq. #HoldTheLine (@BrandonBeckham_) December 29, 2020

Boris Epshteyn tweeted out the news earlier this afternoon.

The Trump campaign is challenging the 50,000 illegal absentee votes that were allowed to be counted in the state.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 .@RudyGiuliani announcement on @realDonaldTrump campaign’s petition for Certiorari with SCOTUS challenging the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision allowing over 50,000 illegal absentee ballots in violation of Article II of U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/CDeAfo6Vkd pic.twitter.com/eqYroOF0UF — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) December 29, 2020

Here is the press release:

Here is Boris Epshteyn on The War Room earlier today.

