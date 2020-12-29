https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531906-trump-ends-obamas-12-year-run-as-most-admired-man-gallup

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE has ended former President Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man in America, edging out his predecessor in the annual Gallup survey released Tuesday.

Eighteen percent of the survey’s respondents named Trump as their most admired man, compared to 15 percent who named Obama and 6 percent who named President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMichigan mayor draws criticism with Facebook posts suggesting rebellion: report Trump names Roisman acting SEC chairman Biden Interior nominee discusses environmental injustice with tribal leaders MORE. Three percent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciRubio criticizes Fauci for raising herd immunity estimate to 90 percent Novavax begins phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine Fauci: Differing state responses a ‘major weakness’ in fighting coronavirus MORE, while two percent said Pope Francis Pope FrancisChurches hold scaled-back, online services for Christmas Pope: Needy and vulnerable people should get first vaccinations Pope Francis encourages people to help the needy at scaled-back Christmas Eve service MORE.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskApple CEO ignored meeting request to discuss Tesla sale, Musk says NASA selects the next Artemis moonwalkers while SpaceX flies a Starship SpaceX rocket explodes on impact after test flight, Musk still declares it success MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments Sanders to slow down NDAA veto override in bid to get vote on K checks proposal Former Sanders surrogate Nina Turner discusses House bid MORE (I-Vt.), Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the Dalai Lama, all of whom received 1 percent.

The current U.S. president has been named the pollster’s most-admired man in 60 out of 74 years, including all eight years of Obama’s presidency and every year of George W. Bush’s presidency except for 2008. Trump had finished second to Obama in 2017 and 2018.

The 2020 rankings are the 10th time Trump has ranked among the top 10. Before entering the political sphere, he made the list in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 2011. Biden made only his second apparance in the top 10 after making the list in 2018.

Among Republicans, 48 percent of respondents named Trump. No other public figure got more than 2 percent Republican support, according to Gallup. Among independents, both Obama and Trump received 11 percent support. Fauci was the choice of 5 percent of Democrats but 1 percent of Republicans.

The record-holder for appearances in the top 10 is the late Rev. Billy Graham, who made the list 61 times before his 2018 death. Former President Carter, who has appeared on the list 29 times, is the most-represented living person.

Twenty-one percent of Americans offered no response, while 11 percent named a friend or relative.

Pollsters surveyed 1,018 adults from Dec. 1-17. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

