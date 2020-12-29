https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fec5db09cd48c07ede76126
Turkey and the United States have begun talks to form a joint working group regarding Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced….
A lawyer for Marc Ching’s foundation said the claims were based on information from others or honest mistakes….
Across the country, more children are being swept into foster care, and fewer families are willing to take them in….
First, a tornado passed through the city in March, uprooting trees and destroying homes and shops. Then, the coronavirus pandemic brought tourism and business to a halt. …
Women in Argentina, a major Catholic country, can now legally terminate pregnancies until week 14. The change was voted through by the Senate on Wednesday, triggering a wave of celebration among pro-c…