https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fec17609cd48c07ede755bb
An investigation has been launched after a Native American man was repeatedly tasered by a park ranger at a national monument in New Mexico – where he said he came to “pray” – for veering off the trai…
New York’s governor has once again demonstrated to the elderly of his state that they are not a priority for…
When it comes to the size of stimulus checks, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agrees with President Trump that the value should be $2,000 and not $600. He argues that this is a “World War II” level…
Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died Tuesday….
On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Sen.-Designate Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that the large amount of coronavirus cases in California is due to | Clips…