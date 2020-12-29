https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-arizona-reps-join-a-growing-number-of-lawmakers-calling-for-special-counsel-in-hunter-biden-case_3636358.html

U.S. Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) join a growing number of leaders who are calling on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel for the Hunter Biden Case.

“I join Rep. Andy Biggs in asking for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden,” Lesko on Monday said in a tweet.

Recently Biggs came out in support of a special counsel for the Hunter Biden case.

In a December 24 video statement, Biggs said, “I’m not normally in favor of just creating another special counsel. But what we have here is a potential change in administration and the person who is the target of an investigation, could be in the White House, but certainly his family, his brother, his wife and his son.”

Biggs added, “And there was testimony, under oath by one of Hunter Biden’s former partners, Tony Bobulinski, that [Democratic presidential candidate] Joe Biden was in line to receive a 10 [percent] cut of the profits of the deal that Hunter Biden and Bobulinski and others were putting together with the Chinese government.”

Lesko in her letter wrote (pdf), “the public recently learned that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, David C. Weiss, is conducting an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. … This investigation is just the latest in a string of investigations into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.”

In addition to Biggs and Lesko, many other lawmakers and leaders have weighed in on appointing a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation, including Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).

Tony Shaffer, president of the London Center for Policy Research and a former senior intelligence officer, told The Epoch Times that he recommended appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of the former Vice President.

“I’ve recommended, at the policy level, that a special counsel be appointed to look at the Hunter Biden situation,” Shaffer told Jan Jekielek, host of The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” program.

Shaffer pointed out that London Center started investigating Hunter Biden in early September, but they had to put it “on the back burner” because of the election issues.

“I don’t believe it’s in anybody’s interest to have a President who had a son taking billions of dollars from the People’s Republic of China, somehow believing that is okay and normal business. I think it’s something that should be investigated,” he said.

Shaffer explained that as a policy think tank, what they’re doing is informing policymakers including people in the White House, Congress, and other institutions on what they’re finding.

“We believe that there’s information on [Hunter’s laptop] that has not been fully examined or explored regarding Chinese intelligence penetration of the United States,” Shaffer added. “I think any rational person who doesn’t recognize a threat like China is doing a disservice to the United States.”

Jan Jekielek and Li Hai contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

