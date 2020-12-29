https://hannity.com/media-room/update-trump-says-congress-must-approve-2k-covid-checks-calls-move-right-thing-to-do/

President Trump called-on Congress to quickly approve $2,000 stimulus checks for struggling Americans Tuesday; calling the CoVID relief package the “right thing to do.”

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an immediate vote on increasing direct CoVID payments to Americans Tuesday; objecting to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s demand for an instant vote.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked unanimous passage of the $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks requested by President Trump,” reports the New York Post.

“McConnell (R-Ky.) objected after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for a unanimous vote on a five-page bill that passed the House on Monday with 44 Republican votes,” adds the newspaper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

