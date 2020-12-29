https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fec09509cd48c07ede75292
Leaders from Brussels and Beijing are scheduled to endorse investment agreement in videoconference on Wednesday….
Britain never sought a ‘rupture’ with Europe, Boris Johnson to say as MPs prepare to back his Brexit deal….
Many observers were surprised, and some disappointed, that recently departed Attorney General William Barr exonerated the CIA in the criminally abusive campaign……
The 1619 Project, along with historical sites such as James Madison’s Montpelier, is part of a deliberate effort to undermine civic education by targeting……