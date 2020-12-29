https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-dec-29-senate-blocked-2000-stimulus-checks_3637082.html

Sen. Mitch McConnell blocked a measure for $2,000 stimulus checks, but it might still pass in a full Senate vote.

Jeffrey Epstein’s last prison cellmate (the man who shared a cell with him) was found in his mother’s apartment.

In Delaware, the owner of the computer repair shop who turned over Biden’s laptop to the FBI, is suing Twitter for defamation of character.

The University of Texas, Austin agreed to dissolve their “Bias Response Team” in order to settle a free speech lawsuit.

In a speech, ex-VP Joe Biden said the Defense Department is not cooperating with his team, although according to them, they are.

