https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/12/29/video-george-gascon-is-behind-soros-progressive-prosecutor-movement-encouraged-50-seed-donation-to-aclu-n297716
About The Author
Related Posts
Sen. Hawley Will Seek Legislation To Provide Legal Recourse To Sex Trafficking Victims Exploited By Porn Sites
December 7, 2020
Fraud or Malice? NYC's De Blasio Refuses to Give Vaccine Priority to the Jewish Communities He Blamed for Spreading the Virus
December 29, 2020
In the UK They Are Issuing Warnings with the New Covid Vaccine
December 9, 2020
Mitt Romney Finally Faces Reality
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy