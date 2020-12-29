https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/miami-dade-south-florida-crime-homicides/2020/12/29/id/1003493

The number of homicides in Miami-Dade County, Florida, has dramatically increased — due, in part, to the pandemic.

The Miami Herald reported that this year the county has recorded 272 homicides through Dec. 24 — up 31 cases from all of 2019.

And as of Dec. 7 in unincorporated Miami-Dade, which covers an estimated 1.2 million people, 311 people have been injured by gunfire — a jump of 16% over 2019, the newspaper noted.

The Herald said experts maintain the coronavirus outbreak has restricted community policing and reduced positive interaction between police and the public. It noted gun sales have soared as people remain at home and economic conditions have suffered.

“I’m not going to blame it on COVID, but it’s a big part of it,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez. “Beefs are being settled in the streets with gun violence, which is disturbing. It’s more brazen.

“Some shootings are in broad daylight. Being home is part of the problem. Across the county, we’re seeing a spike. Our way of life has changed. And there’s always a tipping point.”

Medical examiner records show 62 homicides of those 21 and under this year.

Miami-Dade Police Maj. Shawn Browne said youths have suffered, in part, because the county was forced to cut back on community policing when the COVID-19 outbreak hit in March. “Normally we would have officers taking kids to different events,” Browne said. “But because of COVID, we’re more restricted. Now they occasionally contact them [kids], just checking to see how they’re doing.”

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal recently reported Miami-Dade County was one of ten areas where homicides have skyrocketed. Those areas include: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

