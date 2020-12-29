https://thescoop.us/watch-walmart-shopper-calls-security-on-high-school-student-for-not-wearing-mask-video/

A high school student decided to go into his local Walmart without a face mask and is then confronted by a shopper who says they will call security on him.

The student claimed he has PTSD from wearing a mask previous times.

A few days we shared another story where a woman who claimed her name was ‘Karen’ was filmed screaming and harassing a couple for not wearing masks.

The woman from that clip was not maintaining 6 feet of social distancing and luckily in this incident with the Walmart shopper and student did not get out of hand.

Seems today we will be seeing more and more videos of people who are tired of wearing a mask.

