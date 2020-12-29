https://thepostmillennial.com/head-fact-checker-for-wapo-dismisses-hunter-biden-corruption-scandal-as-laptop-stuff/

The head fact checker for the Washington Post dismissed the widely-reported Hunter Biden corruption scandal as mere “laptop stuff.”

“In his final weeks of campaigning, Trump repeatedly praised the NY Post for publishing the laptop stuff,” tweeted Glenn Kessler who helms the “Fact Checker” feature at the Washington Post.

In his final weeks of campaigning, Trump repeatedly praised the NY Post for publishing the laptop stuff —> Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s https://t.co/8klke9C6re — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 28, 2020

In his Twitter biography, Kessler claims he is “revealing the truth behind the rhetoric” and simply tweets articles that he finds “interesting or provocative.”

On the same day of the New York Post‘s reporting, Kessler moved to dispel the negative publicity surrounding the Biden family. In an explainer on Oct. 14, Kessler questioned the authenticity of the infamous “smoking-gun email” delivered by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and pointed out that there was “no indication that Hunter Biden replied” to the exchange.

NEW –> Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop: an explainer https://t.co/BeyylH98d8 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 14, 2020

Kessler also promoted an op-ed by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius in mid-October. The left-wing spin on the controversy purported to tell “[t]he truth behind the Hunter Biden non-scandal,” playing off the family’s ties to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma as a “personal tragedy for the vice president’s son.”

Via ?@IgnatiusPost? —> The truth behind the Hunter Biden non-scandal https://t.co/uwSEWmmEkt — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 17, 2020

“What’s clear, beyond the false scandal-mongering, has been evident for years: Hunter Biden made a mistake getting involved with a dubious company like Burisma,” penned Ignatius. “But the notion that the Burisma affair undermines Joe Biden’s case to be president is, as he would say, malarkey.”

In summary, Ignatius asserted that both Bidens “learned the painful lesson that a president’s children should stay away from international business.”

“This is smoke without a fire. Hunter Biden erred. His father has said so quietly but clearly. He should get on with the business of trying to put the country back together after Trump’s ruinous presidency,” Ignatius concluded.

Kessler’s own recent downplaying comes after President Donald Trump praised the New York Post for its exclusive bombshell coverage of the Biden family’s overseas dealings.

But then Trump himself faced parallel front-page treatment dished out by the tabloid, famous for its eye-catching headlines.

Kessler shared the large-font Sunday piece by the right-wing outlet that urges the president to “give it up,” “stop the insanity,” and admit that he’s lost the 2020 presidential election for his sake and the nation’s. “Here’s how to save your legacy,” the New York Post‘s editorial board quipped, mapping out how he should help to secure the Senate with his “considerable charm and influence.”

“Mr. President, it’s time to end this dark charade,” the piece is prefaced, noting that the nation is one week away from the two runoff races in Georgia which determines which party will control the Senate, yet Trump is “obsessed” with the following day when Congress is set to certify the Electoral College vote.

To continue down this route is “ruinous,” the publication fired, a newspaper that endorsed Trump’s re-election run. The president must support the Republican candidates and mobilize his voters. “Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week,” the reporters opined.

“If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive,” the authors suggested. “Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5.”